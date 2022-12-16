Foxconn unit to sell entire equity stake in Tsinghua Unigroup

[1/2] The logo of Foxconn is seen outside a building in Taipei, Taiwan November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang















HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn (2317.TW), the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Friday its subsidiary in China has agreed to sell entire equity stake in embattled Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup.

Foxconn said in a statement to the Taipei stock exchange that Xingwei, 99% controlled by its China-listed unit Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (601138.SS), has agreed to sell its holdings for at least 5.38 billion yuan $771.79 million).

Foxconn disclosed in July that it was a shareholder of Tsinghua Unigroup. Xingwei controls a 48.9% stake in a different entity that itself holds a 20% stake in the vehicle that owns all of Unigroup.

($1 = 6.9708 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Meg Shen, Editing by Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.