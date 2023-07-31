Foxconn unit to sign $194 mln components plant deal with India's Tamil Nadu-source

CHENNAI, July 31 (Reuters) - A Foxconn (2317.TW) unit will on Monday sign an agreement with India's Tamil Nadu state to build a new facility for electronic components that will create 6,000 new jobs, a senior state government source with direct knowledge said.

The subsidiary, Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) (601138.SS), plans to invest 16 billion Indian rupees ($194.45 million) to build a campus in Kancheepuram district, near the state's capital of Chennai, added the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly about the matter.

The facility will be separate from the current sprawling campus near Chennai where Foxconn assembles Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhones and employs more than 35,000 people, the source said.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The state government, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, said on LinkedIn on Monday morning a "big announcement" was expected during the day that would mean Tamil Nadu would retain its "top position as India's Electronics Powerhouse."

($1 = 82.2825 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Additional reporting by Yi-Mou Lee; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Jamie Freed

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









