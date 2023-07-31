Foxconn unit to sign $194 mln components plant deal with India's Tamil Nadu-source
CHENNAI, July 31 (Reuters) - A Foxconn (2317.TW) unit will on Monday sign an agreement with India's Tamil Nadu state to build a new facility for electronic components that will create 6,000 new jobs, a senior state government source with direct knowledge said.
The subsidiary, Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) (601138.SS), plans to invest 16 billion Indian rupees ($194.45 million) to build a campus in Kancheepuram district, near the state's capital of Chennai, added the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly about the matter.
The facility will be separate from the current sprawling campus near Chennai where Foxconn assembles Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhones and employs more than 35,000 people, the source said.
Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The state government, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, said on LinkedIn on Monday morning a "big announcement" was expected during the day that would mean Tamil Nadu would retain its "top position as India's Electronics Powerhouse."
($1 = 82.2825 Indian rupees)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BusinessUS trucking company Yellow shuts down operations, Wall Street Journal reports
Cash-strapped U.S. trucking company Yellow Corp has ceased operations and is filing for bankruptcy after failing to reorganize and refinance over a billion dollars in debt, the Teamsters Union said on Sunday.
- DealsApax set to buy stake in Palex Medical in 1 billion euro deal- sources
Private equity firm Apax is set to agree the acquisition of a 50% stake in medical group Palex in a deal that will value the company at around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), debt included, according to two sources with knowledge of the deal.