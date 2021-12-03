France's Accor to buy Paris Le Lido cabaret, Les Echos reports

The logo of French hotel operator AccorHotels is seen on top of the building company's headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Europe's largest hotel group Accor (ACCP.PA) has sealed a deal to buy famous Paris cabaret Le Lido from catering group Sodexo (EXHO.PA), French daily Les Echos reports on its website.

The price paid for Le Lido, a tourist hotspot located on the Champs Elysee avenue, would be "symbolic" in view of the sector's difficulties stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

Accor declined to comment, while Sodexo could not immediately be reached for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editint by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.