France's Antin plans to sell Spanish telecom Lyntia, Expansion reports

MADRID, Jan 3 (Reuters) - French infrastructure company Antin (ANTIN.PA) plans to put Spanish optic fibre network Lyntia up for sale in mid-January, newspaper Expansion reported on Monday, citing unidentified market sources.

Lyntia could be worth up to 4 billion euros ($4.53 billion), the newspaper said.

Spanish cellphone mast operator Cellnex and its U.S. rival American Tower (AMT.N) are potential buyers.

Antin and American Tower did not return messages seeking comments. A Cellnex spokesperson declined to comment.

Telecom infrastructure has become attractive assets in Europe as the rollout of 5G mobile telephone generation requires massive investments and promises solid returns.

($1 = 0.8821 euros)

Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely

