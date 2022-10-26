France's Eiffage becomes largest shareholder of Getlink with 1.2 bln eur investment
Oct 26 (Reuters) - French construction group Eiffage (FOUG.PA) on Wednesday said it signed a deal to buy from TCI Fund Management Limited a 13.71% stake in Getlink (GETP.PA) which would make it the largest shareholder of the Channel Tunnel operator.
After the acquisition, the French construction company would control 18.79% of Getlink, it said, adding that while it might buy further shares in the future, it did not intend to launch an outright takeover.
Eiffage, which said it had financed the 1,194-million-euro ($1.20 billion) investment, or 15.84 euros per share, with available cash, had bought a first 5.1% stake in the tunnel firm in 2018.
($1 = 0.9923 euros)
