France's Eurazeo to sell rest of 51% stake in U.S. firm Trader Interactive
PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Investment firm Eurazeo (EURA.PA) has agreed to sell its remaining stake of 51% in U.S.-based digital marketing company Trader Interactive, on an enterprise valuation basis of $1.9 billion, the French company said on Wednesday.
Eurazeo said its sale to online car advertising platform company 'carsales' would bring it pre-tax proceeds of $238 million.
