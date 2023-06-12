France's Saint-Gobain to buy Building Products of Canada















June 12 (Reuters) - French construction materials company Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) has agreed to buy Building Products of Canada Corp for about 925 million euros ($994 million), it said on Monday.

Saint-Gobain said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Canada's privately-owned maker of roofing shingles and insulation panels, with the transaction expected to close by the end of this year.

The construction group, which employs roughly 170,000 people around the world, is expanding its foothold in North America, having also acquired Canada's Kaycan and GCP Applied Technologies in the United States.

CEO Benoit Bazin said in a statement the acquisition will allow Saint-Gobain to become a leader for roofing in Canada, and will complement its existing operations there and in the U.S.

The deal will create value by year three after the transaction closes and will be earnings-per-share accretive from year one, the group said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9306 euro)

Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by David Goodman and Conor Humphries











