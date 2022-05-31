France's Saint-Gobain to buy Canada's Kaycan for $928 million
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 31 (Reuters) - Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Kaycan, a manufacturer of premium building products in Canada and the United States, for $928 million in cash, the French group said on Tuesday.
The transaction, set to complete by the end of this year, will boost Saint-Gobain's offer in sustainable construction and will strengthen the company's position in North America, Chief Executive Officer Benoit Bazin said in a call.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.