France's Saint-Gobain to buy Canada's Kaycan for $928 million

The logo of Saint-Gobain is seen on a banner on a building construction site in the financial and business district of La Defense in Courbevoie, outside Paris, France, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

May 31 (Reuters) - Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Kaycan, a manufacturer of premium building products in Canada and the United States, for $928 million in cash, the French group said on Tuesday.

The transaction, set to complete by the end of this year, will boost Saint-Gobain's offer in sustainable construction and will strengthen the company's position in North America, Chief Executive Officer Benoit Bazin said in a call.

Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by GV De Clercq

