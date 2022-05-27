France's Saint-Gobain sheds glass processing units in Germany, Austria

The Saint-Gobain logo is seen on the company headquarters building at the La Defense business district in Courbevoie, outside Paris, France, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

May 27 (Reuters) - French construction materials group Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) said on Friday it would divest several glass processing businesses in Germany and Austria which combined employ over 320 staff.

The company under pressure from activist investor Bluebell Capital to increase profitability will sell Eckelt Glas and Glas Ziegler in Austria to the privately-owned German group AEQUITA, it said in a statement.

It also plans the sale of its holding in the co-venture Glaskontor Erfurt in Germany to caleoglas, with a closing of all transactions expected by this summer.

Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.