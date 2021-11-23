French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
BUREAU VERITAS SA (BVI.PA):
On Saturday November 20th, 2021, the cybersecurity system of Bureau Veritas detected a cyberattack. In response, all group's cybersecurity procedures were immediately activated.
COFINIMMO SA (COFB.BR):
Cofinimmo announced the acquisition of three nursing and care homes in Germany for around 39 million euros. It also said it will build a new nursing and care home in Andalusia for around 9 million euros.
FRANCE/COVID:
French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating himself, the prime minister's office said on Monday. read more
INTERTRUST NV (INTER.AS):
Intertrust confirmed it has received multiple expressions of interest for a potential public cash offer, and is in discussions with all parties. Offers' prices are ranging up to 22 euros per share (cum dividend).
PICANOL NV (PICB.BR):
Picanol forecasts its 2021 adjusted EBITDA to be up around 15% compared to 2020.
STEF SA (STF.PA):
STEF signed a contract with Saipol to reduce use of diesel fuel, seeing 100,000 tonnes of Co2 saved by 2025.
TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV (TNET.BR):
Telenet Group Holding confirmed it has not been selected to enter into exclusive negotiations to acquire a majority share in Voo.
TESSENDERLO GROUP NV (TESB.BR):
Tessenderlo Group revised 2021 outlook upwards.
TRIGANO SA (TRIA.PA):
Trigano published a full-year net income up at 222.9 million euros. It said that supply tensions that characterized last season continue into the start of fiscal year 2022.
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV (UMG.AS):
UMG has initiated the process of changing its central securities depository (CSD) to Euroclear Nederland, with an expected effective date of December 15, 2021.
