French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR SA (ACCP.PA):

Accor announced the success of a tender offer and partial repurchase of two bonds - of which a bond maturing in 2023 and a bond maturing in 2024 - for a total amount of 448 million euros.

ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE SA (EDF.PA):

EDF announced the success of its senior green bond issue for a nominal amount of 1.75 billion euros. Settlement and delivery will take place on 29 November 2021, date on which bonds will be admitted to trading on regulated market of Euronext Paris.

SHURGARD SELF STORAGE SA (SHUR.BR):

Shurgard Self Storage announced a public recommended cash offer to the shareholders of 24STORAGE AB (PUBL) (“24STORAGE”) to tender all their shares in 24STORAGE to Shurgard at a price of 72 Swedish krona per share.

SES-IMAGOTAG SA (SESL.PA):

SES-imagotag has been selected by Free to digitise its stores in France.

VALNEVA SE (VLS.PA):

Valneva announced that it has signed an advance purchase agreement (APA) with European Commission (EC) to supply up to 60 million doses of its inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001, over two years. It expects to deliver 24.3 million doses during the second and third quarters of 2022.

VICAT SA (VCTP.PA):

Vicat said it signed a financing agreement worth 250 million euros, taking form of a private placement with leading US investors (USPP).

