French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BNP PARIBAS SA (BNPP.PA):

BNP Paribas announced the redemption for regulatory reason of its two undated deeply subordinated notes issued on July 13, 2006 and June 25, 2007, losing their Tier 1 eligibility on January 1, 2022.

COFINIMMO SA (COFB.BR)

Cofinimmo announced the acquisition of a nursing and care home in France for around 17 million euros.

COVID/FRANCE:

* France registered its biggest jump in coronavirus-related hospital admissions since the spring, health ministry data showed on Monday. read more

* A person has tested positive for the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, media reported on Tuesday, citing an official researcher on the island. read more

SODEXO (EXHO.PA), CLARANOVA (AVQ.PA):

Sodexo and Claranova's Iot Division announced a global partnership.

VALNEVA SE (VLS.PA):

Valneva and IDT Biologika announced their collaboration on the production of Covid-19 vaccine VLA2001.

