French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ATOS (ATOS.PA) / DASSAULT SYSTEMES (DAST.PA):

Software companies Atos and Dassault Systemes said on Thursday they partnered to offer the the latter's 3DEXPERIENCE SaaS platform in industries like the defense and healthcare sectors.

INTERPARFUMS (IPAR.PA):

Perfume company Interparfums raised on Thursday its 2021 outlook based on continued consumer demand and now sees full-year revenues of nearly 550 million euros ($623.10 million), 13%-14% above 2019 levels, with an operating margin that should reach 16%.

LAGARDERE (LAGA.PA):

Media company Lagardere said on Wednesday it had repaid its 465 million euro government-backed loan prior to maturity.

OVHCLOUD (OVH.PA):

Cloud services provider OVHcloud announced on Wednesday a European-wide partnership with Germany's Bechtle (BC8G.DE).

SMCP (SMCP.PA):

An ownership battle at SMCP heated up on Wednesday as major shareholders claimed a 16% stake in the French fashion group had been illegally transferred to an offshore account, and a meeting to force a boardroom reshuffle was called for next month. read more

($1 = 0.8827 euros)

