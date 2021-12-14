French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA (ESLX.PA)

EssilorLuxottica said it will delist Grandvision (GVNV.AS) on the 10th January 2022.

EURAZEO SE (EURA.PA):

Eurazeo acquired a controlling stake in Beekman 1802.

RENAULT SA (RENA.PA):

Three Renault unions are to sign a three-year agreement on the 14th December, including 1,700 job cuts, sources at three union groups said on Monday.

SAINT-GOBAIN SA (SGOB.PA):

Saint-Gobain announced the sale of three specialised British distribution brands to Wolseley UK.

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA (UBIP.PA):

Ubisoft announced the departure of its Chief Studios Operating Officer, Virginie Haas.

