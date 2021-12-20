French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR (ACCP.PA):

Accor said on Friday its board would submit the appointment as independent director of Hélène Auriol Potier at its next shareholders' meeting.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

ARGENX (ARGX.BR):

Argenx announced on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of VYVGART™ (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) in generalized myasthenia gravis.

BNP PARIBAS (BNPP.PA):

Canada's Bank of Montreal is in advanced talks to buy the U.S. arm of French bank BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA), the Wall Street Journal reported late on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. read more

COVID/FRANCE:

The Omicron variant is suspected to be responsible for up to 10% of new confirmed coronavirus cases in France and is the main reason behind plans for stricter health requirements, the health minister said on Saturday. read more

COVID/NETHERLANDS:

The Netherlands will go into a strict lockdown over the Christmas and New Year period to try to contain the highly- contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday.

All non-essential shops and services, including restaurants, hairdressers, museums and gyms will be closed from Sunday until Jan. 14. All schools will be shut until at least Jan. 9. read more

CREDIT AGRICOLE (CAGR.PA):

Credit Agricole Italia Banking Group said on Friday it had completed a securitisation deal of bad loans portfolio of 1.8 billion euros of total claim.

EUTELSAT (ETL.PA):

Eutelsat announced on Sunday the appointment of Eva Berneke as CEO, with effect from January 1st, 2022.

KBC ANCORA (KBCA.BR):

KBC Ancora said on Friday it had appointed Prof. Dr. Marc De Ceuster as new chairman.

LAGARDERE (LAGA.PA):

Lagardere said on Friday its board of directors had appointed its ad hoc committee.

SBM OFFSHORE (SBMO.AS), TOTALENERGIES SE (TTEF.PA):

SBM Offshore said on Friday it had secured a bridge loan facility of 620 million dollars for the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão, offshore Brazil.

Pan-European market data:

European Equities speed guide...................

FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................(.FTEU3)

DJ STOXX index......................................(.STOXX)

Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................(.PGL.STOXXS)

Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................(.PGL.STOXXES)

Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................(.PGL.FTEU3S)

Top 25 European pct gainers.......................(.PG.PEUR)

Top 25 European pct losers........................(.PL.PEUR)

Main stock markets:

Dow Jones...............(.DJI) Wall Street report .....

Nikkei 225.............(.N225) Tokyo report............

FTSE 100...............(.FTSE) London report...........

Xetra DAX.............(.GDAXI) Frankfurt items..........F

CAC-40.................(.FCHI) Paris items.............PA

World Indices.....................................

Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........

European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance:

Top News.............

Equities..............

Main oil report...........

Main currency report.....

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.