French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AEGON :

Vienna Insurance Group (VIGR.VI) and the Hungarian government said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement which provides for a participation of 45% by the Hungarian state in the Hungarian AEGON companies and UNION Vienna Insurance Group Biztosito Zrt.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

ENGIE (ENGIE.PA), CNP ASSURANCES (CNPP.PA):

Engie and Societe D' infrastructures Gazieres (SIG), an investment vehicle held by CNP Assurances and Caisse Des Depots, announced on Wednesday the completion of the acquisition by SIG of an 11.5% stake in GRTGAZ from Engie for 1.1 billion euros.

RENAULT (RENA.PA)

The French carmaker on Wednesday confirmed a report that its joint venture with Chinese carmaker Brilliance Auto Group had run out of cash and is heading for a restructuring. read more

VOLTALIA (VLTSA.PA):

The French renewables firm announced on Wednesday it has won a tender launched by the French space agency CNES to build a 5-hectare photovoltaic park with a capacity of 4.2 megawatts at the Kourou Space Base.

Pan-European market data:

European Equities speed guide...................

FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................(.FTEU3)

DJ STOXX index......................................(.STOXX)

Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................(.PGL.STOXXS)

Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................(.PGL.STOXXES)

Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................(.PGL.FTEU3S)

Top 25 European pct gainers.......................(.PG.PEUR)

Top 25 European pct losers........................(.PL.PEUR)

Main stock markets:

Dow Jones...............(.DJI) Wall Street report .....

Nikkei 225.............(.N225) Tokyo report............

FTSE 100...............(.FTSE) London report...........

Xetra DAX.............(.GDAXI) Frankfurt items..........F

CAC-40.................(.FCHI) Paris items.............PA

World Indices.....................................

Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........

European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance:

Top News.............

Equities..............

Main oil report...........

Main currency report.....

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.