French and Benelux stocks - Factors to watch

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ADP (ADP.PA)

Citigroup raised its rating on Friday the French airport operator to "neutral" from "sell".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

AIR FRANCE - KLM (AIRF.PA)

Citigroup raised its rating to "neutral" from "sell".

AXA

The French insurer on Friday said it has completed the sale of AXA Bank Belgium to Crelan Bank NV/SA, for a total of 691 million euros ($783.73 million)

CREDIT AGRICOLE (CAGR.PA)

Credit Agricole Egypt announced on Sunday the resignation of Hany Nassef as CFO

EDF (EDF.PA), ENGIE

The European Union has drawn up plans to label some natural gas and nuclear energy projects as "green" investments after a year-long battle between governments over which investments are truly climate-friendly. read more

RENAULT (RENA.PA), STELLANTIS

New car registrations in France fell 15.14% in December compared with the same month a year earlier, partly due to a global semiconductor shortage and as a new wave of coronavirus infections creates uncertainty. read more

Pan-European market data:

European Equities speed guide...................

FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................(.FTEU3)

DJ STOXX index......................................(.STOXX)

Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................(.PGL.STOXXS)

Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................(.PGL.STOXXES)

Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................(.PGL.FTEU3S)

Top 25 European pct gainers.......................(.PG.PEUR)

Top 25 European pct losers........................(.PL.PEUR)

Main stock markets:

Dow Jones...............(.DJI) Wall Street report .....

Nikkei 225.............(.N225) Tokyo report............

FTSE 100...............(.FTSE) London report...........

Xetra DAX.............(.GDAXI) Frankfurt items..........F

CAC-40.................(.FCHI) Paris items.............PA

World Indices.....................................

Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........

European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance:

Top News.............

Equities..............

Main oil report...........

Main currency report.....

($1 = 0.8817 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Gdansk Newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.