French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

COFACE (COFA.PA):

French bank Natixis said it would sell off its shares in Coface.

COVID/FRANCE:

The French parliament approved on Thursday the government's latest measures to tackle the COVID-19 virus, including a COVID vaccine pass, offering some respite to President Emmanuel Macron after criticism of Macron's attack on the unvaccinated. read more

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA (CAGR.PA):

Credit Agricole announced a strong demand for 1.25 billion dollars of undated deeply subordinated AT1 fixed rate resettable notes.

EIFFAGE SA :

Eiffage and Senegal signed an amendment to the concession agreement for the Autoroute De L'Avenir motorway.

ESKER SA (ALESK.PA):

Esker announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Market Dojo.

SES-IMAGOTAG SA (SESL.PA):

SES-Imagotag completed the acquisition of the Irish start-up MarketHub.

SHURGARD SELF STORAGE SA (SHUR.BR):

Shurgard signed another purchase agreement for a property in the Paris region, which is set to open by end 2023.

SODEXO (EXHO.PA):

French catering and food services group Sodexo (EXHO.PA) reported on Thursday a 17.5% jump in its first-quarter organic sales, helped by the reopening of schools and universities as countries gradually eased COVID-19 restrictions. read more

SOCGEN (SOGN.PA):

Announced ALD's proposed acquisition of LeasePlan.

UBISOFT SA (UBIP.PA):

Ubisoft said it will bring Ubisoft+ to the Xbox platform in the future.

VALNEVA (VLS.PA):

Speciality vaccines company Valneva (VLS.PA) said it was keeping its previous timetable on clinical trials and regulatory submissions for its VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, with regulatory approvals targeted in the first quarter of this year. read more

