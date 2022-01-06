French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
COFACE (COFA.PA):
French bank Natixis said it would sell off its shares in Coface.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
COVID/FRANCE:
The French parliament approved on Thursday the government's latest measures to tackle the COVID-19 virus, including a COVID vaccine pass, offering some respite to President Emmanuel Macron after criticism of Macron's attack on the unvaccinated. read more
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA (CAGR.PA):
Credit Agricole announced a strong demand for 1.25 billion dollars of undated deeply subordinated AT1 fixed rate resettable notes.
EIFFAGE SA :
Eiffage and Senegal signed an amendment to the concession agreement for the Autoroute De L'Avenir motorway.
ESKER SA (ALESK.PA):
Esker announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Market Dojo.
SES-IMAGOTAG SA (SESL.PA):
SES-Imagotag completed the acquisition of the Irish start-up MarketHub.
SHURGARD SELF STORAGE SA (SHUR.BR):
Shurgard signed another purchase agreement for a property in the Paris region, which is set to open by end 2023.
SODEXO (EXHO.PA):
French catering and food services group Sodexo (EXHO.PA) reported on Thursday a 17.5% jump in its first-quarter organic sales, helped by the reopening of schools and universities as countries gradually eased COVID-19 restrictions. read more
SOCGEN (SOGN.PA):
Announced ALD's proposed acquisition of LeasePlan.
UBISOFT SA (UBIP.PA):
Ubisoft said it will bring Ubisoft+ to the Xbox platform in the future.
VALNEVA (VLS.PA):
Speciality vaccines company Valneva (VLS.PA) said it was keeping its previous timetable on clinical trials and regulatory submissions for its VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, with regulatory approvals targeted in the first quarter of this year. read more
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................(.FTEU3)
DJ STOXX index......................................(.STOXX)
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................(.PGL.STOXXS)
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................(.PGL.STOXXES)
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................(.PGL.FTEU3S)
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................(.PG.PEUR)
Top 25 European pct losers........................(.PL.PEUR)
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones...............(.DJI) Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225.............(.N225) Tokyo report............
FTSE 100...............(.FTSE) London report...........
Xetra DAX.............(.GDAXI) Frankfurt items..........F
CAC-40.................(.FCHI) Paris items.............PA
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.