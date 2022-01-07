French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AXA SA :

AXA announced the placement of dated subordinated notes worth 1.25 billion euros, due in 2042.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BUREAU VERITAS (BVI.PA):

Bureau Veritas acquired PreScience.

COLAS SA (COLP.PA), BOUYGUES SA (BOUY.PA):

Colas secured a multi-year maintenance and response contract for Area 9 in the UK for a total value of around 400 million euros. The contract begins on July 1, 2022.

COVID/FRANCE:

France reported 261,481 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, less than the record of more than 332,000 set on Wednesday, but the seven-day moving average of new cases rose above 200,000 for the first time since the start of the health crisis. read more

GROUPE LDC SA (LOUP.PA):

Groupe LDC reported a revenue for the third quarter at 1.3 billion euros, up 15.7% yoy.

STEF SA (STF.PA):

Stef and Nagel Group completed the acquisition of Langdon Group in the UK.

Pan-European market data:

European Equities speed guide...................

FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................(.FTEU3)

DJ STOXX index......................................(.STOXX)

Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................(.PGL.STOXXS)

Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................(.PGL.STOXXES)

Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................(.PGL.FTEU3S)

Top 25 European pct gainers.......................(.PG.PEUR)

Top 25 European pct losers........................(.PL.PEUR)

Main stock markets:

Dow Jones...............(.DJI) Wall Street report .....

Nikkei 225.............(.N225) Tokyo report............

FTSE 100...............(.FTSE) London report...........

Xetra DAX.............(.GDAXI) Frankfurt items..........F

CAC-40.................(.FCHI) Paris items.............PA

World Indices.....................................

Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........

European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance:

Top News.............

Equities..............

Main oil report...........

Main currency report.....

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.