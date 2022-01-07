French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch
Jan 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
AXA SA :
AXA announced the placement of dated subordinated notes worth 1.25 billion euros, due in 2042.
BUREAU VERITAS (BVI.PA):
Bureau Veritas acquired PreScience.
COLAS SA (COLP.PA), BOUYGUES SA (BOUY.PA):
Colas secured a multi-year maintenance and response contract for Area 9 in the UK for a total value of around 400 million euros. The contract begins on July 1, 2022.
COVID/FRANCE:
France reported 261,481 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, less than the record of more than 332,000 set on Wednesday, but the seven-day moving average of new cases rose above 200,000 for the first time since the start of the health crisis. read more
GROUPE LDC SA (LOUP.PA):
Groupe LDC reported a revenue for the third quarter at 1.3 billion euros, up 15.7% yoy.
STEF SA (STF.PA):
Stef and Nagel Group completed the acquisition of Langdon Group in the UK.
