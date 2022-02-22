French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

UKRAINE CRISIS:

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. read more

ARKEMA SA (AKE.PA):

Arkema said it was acquiring Shanghai Zhiguan Polymer Materials. The operation is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2022.

EDENRED

French vouchers and cards provider Edenred (EDEN.PA) reported on Tuesday a record full-year core profit, as the group continued its growth momentum driven by increased digital innovations development.

THERMADOR GROUP SA (THHG.PA):

Thermador Groupe published a full-year operating profit up at 73.2 million euros.

