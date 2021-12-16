French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 16

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS (AIR.PA):

Australia's Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) is poised to select Airbus for a major airplane order to renew its regional and mainline narrowbody fleets, two people familiar with the matter said. read more

ARKEMA SA (AKE.PA):

Arkema announced it will double its Sartomer photocure resins capacity in Asia. This new expansion is scheduled to come on stream in the second half of 2023.

ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE SA (EDF.PA):

EDF said it was extending its Civaux reactor outage and shut down reactors in Chooz for safety measures. EDF added this would lead to a downward revision of its EBITDA estimate to a range of 17.5 to 18 billion euros, against the previous target of an EBITDA of more than 17.7 billion euros, based on current market prices.

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA (PUBP.PA), SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL (SCB.BK):

Publicis announced the launch of fintech JV with Siam Commercial Bank. JV will be held 60% by SCB and 40% by Publicis Sapient.

SPIE SA (SPIE.PA):

SPIE agreed to buy Nexotech in Poland. The signing of the transaction is expected end of January 2022.

VINCI SA (SGEF.PA):

Vinci Airports reported in its November traffic update passenger traffic down 44.3% compared to November 2019.

VIVENDI SE (VIV.PA), TELECOM ITALIA SPA (TLIT.MI):

Telecom Italia's (TIM) top investor Vivendi is considering pushing for a board reshuffle at the Italian phone group in an attempt to oust former CEO Luigi Gubitosi, according to four people familiar with the matter.

