French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 17

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ADYEN NV (ADYEN.AS):

Adyen was selected by Henry's to power their unified commerce strategy.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA (ADP.PA):

Groupe ADP reported in its November update traffic up at 17.7 million passengers year-on-year.

AEDIFICA NV (AOO.BR):

Aedifica said it was investing in the construction of 3 care residences in the Netherlands for a total investment of around 24.5 million euros.

AIR FRANCE-KLM SA (AIRF.PA), AIRBUS (AIR.PA):

Air France-KLM orders 100 Airbus A320Neo family aircraft for KLM and Transavia and signs an LOI for the purchase of 4 Airbus A350F full freighter aircraft for Air France. First deliveries are expected in the second half of 2023.

ALBIOMA SA (ABIO.PA):

Albioma said it won 5 MWP of solar projects in mainland France. Construction of these projects will begin in 2023, with commissioning scheduled for the second half of 2023.

ALSTOM SA (ALSO.PA):

Alstom announced it will provide trains, maintenance support for Marseille-Nice regional line. Delivery of new material, manufactured at Alstom's Crespin site, will begin at end of 2024. This order is worth around 250 million euros.

COFINIMMO SA (COFB.BR):

Cofinimmo acquired a new healthcare complex in the Netherlands for around 13 million euros.

EXOR NV (EXOR.MI):

Exor signed a definitive agreement with Covéa for the sale of PartnerRe for 7.8 billion euros. The closing of transaction expected in mid-2022.

GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA (GTT.PA):

GTT said it obtained a tank design order for four new LNG carriers from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering. The vessels will be delivered in 2024 and 2025.

SOLVAY SA (SOLB.BR), SOLVAC SA (SOAC.BR):

Solvay announced a new power purchasing agreement with India's largest solar power producer.

CASINO (CASP.PA)

The boards of budget food retailer Assai and retailer GPA (PCAR3.SA) signed off on a previously announced accord that will see Assai pay 5.17 billion reais ($909 million) for 70 GPA locations throughout Brazil, the companies said in securities filings.

