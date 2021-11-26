French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Friday
Nov 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
BEFIMMO SA (BEFB.BR):
Befimmo announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, Laurent Carlier. It has initiated a formal search for a new Chief Financial Officer and said Mr. Carlier will be available to support the transition until 31st December 2021.
GECINA SA (GFCP.PA):
Gecina said it entered into a strategic partnership with HqO to deploy its YouFirst bureau brand to its clients.
STMICROELECTRONICS NV :
STMicroelectronics and Institute of Microelectronics at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) announced the start of a Research & Development collaboration in the field of silicon carbide for power-electronics applications in the automotive and industrial markets.
