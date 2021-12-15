French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ETABLISSEMENTEN FRANZ COLRUYT NV (COLR.BR):

Colruyt reported in its first-semester update an EBIT down 31% yoy at 211 million euros.

Gaztransport et Technigaz SAA (GTT.PA):

GTT was chosen by Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers. The deliveries of vessels will take place between late 2024 and early 2025.

TOOSLA SAS via EURONEXT NV (ENX.PA):

Euronext said Toosla's initial public offering would be priced at 2.85 euros per share. First day of trading will be on December 17.

TRIGANO SA (TRIA.PA):

Trigano announced the acquisition of three French groups of recreational vehicle distributors: CLC, SLC and Loisireo.

