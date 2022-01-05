French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA (ADP.PA):

ADP signed a settlement agreement with IFC.

AMUNDI SA (AMUN.PA):

Amundi announced new ambitions following the acquisition of Lyxor.

ATOS SE (ATOS.PA):

Atos completed the acquisition of Cloudreach.

BELIEVE SA (BLV.PA):

Believe acquired a 51% stake in Jo&Co.

GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA (GTT.PA):

GTT received a tank design order from Samsung Heavy Industries. The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the fourth quarter 2024.

