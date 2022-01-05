French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA (ADP.PA):
ADP signed a settlement agreement with IFC.
AMUNDI SA (AMUN.PA):
Amundi announced new ambitions following the acquisition of Lyxor.
ATOS SE (ATOS.PA):
Atos completed the acquisition of Cloudreach.
BELIEVE SA (BLV.PA):
Believe acquired a 51% stake in Jo&Co.
GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA (GTT.PA):
GTT received a tank design order from Samsung Heavy Industries. The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the fourth quarter 2024.
