French caterer Elior's shareholders back Derichebourg deal
April 18 (Reuters) - Elior (ELIOR.PA) shareholders on Tuesday approved the French catering group's acquisition of Derichebourg's (DBG.PA) DMS arm, in a deal to create a bigger outsourcing company.
The two groups announced a memorandum of understanding in December under which Europe's third largest catering company will acquire Derichebourg Multiservices (DMS) in exchange for new Elior shares at 5.65 euros each.
Under the deal to merge the services businesses of both groups, Derichebourg will double its Elior stake to 48.4%.
The shareholder meeting approved the contribution by Derichebourg of 30 million DMS holding shares to the group and the election of Daniel Derichebourg as director, paving the way for his appointment as chairperson and CEO of Elior.
Derichebourg will replace chairman and CEO Bernard Gault, who has held the position for 15 months.
"The Board of Directors will now meet to formally record the final completion of the transaction and to appoint Daniel Derichebourg as CEO in my place", Gault said in a statement.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsEdison not for sale, reviewing options on gas storage, CEO says
Energy group Edison is not for sale, the chief executive of the Italian unit of French utility EDF said on Tuesday, adding the value of the unit could be well above 7-8 billion euros ($7.9-$8.8 billion) calculated by analysts.
- DealsLiontrust in talks over possible buyout of Zurich-based GAM Holding
Liontrust Asset Management said on Tuesday it was in talks with asset management firm GAM Holding AG over a potential buyout of the Zurich-based company, but did not disclose any terms of the offer.