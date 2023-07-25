French company Thales to buy US Imperva in deal worth $3.6 bln
PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - French defence electronics and cybersecurity company Thales (TCFP.PA) said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy U.S. cybersecurity company Imperva in a deal worth $3.6 billion on an enterprise value basis.
Thales, which will be buying Imperva from software investor company Thoma Bravo, said the acquisition would result in a boost to its earnings and would add around $500 million of revenues.
"The acquisition of Imperva marks a major milestone in Thales' cybersecurity strategy," said Thales Chief Executive and Chairman Patrice Caine.
Thales estimated that buying Imperva would generate around $110 million of pre-tax run-rate synergies, including $50 million of cost synergies and $60 million linked to revenue synergies.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsUS security officials scrutinise Mubadala's $3 bln Fortress takeover - FT
U.S. national security officials are scrutinising Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala's $3 billion takeover of New York-based Fortress Investment Group, amid concerns over the United Arab Emirates' ties to China, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
- BusinessAustralia's Wesfarmers to merge discount stores Kmart and Target
Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers said on Tuesday it will merge the business units of its budget department store Kmart and discount retailer Target as the group attempts to reduce losses amid persistently high inflation.