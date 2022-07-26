French competition authority objections could block TF1/M6 merger -Bouygues and TF1 say

A logo of Bouygues is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French television group TF1 (TFFP.PA) and Bouygues (BOUY.PA) said the French competition authority has concerns about TF1's plans to merge with broadcaster M6.

TF1 and Bouygues said the nature and extent of remedies required by the authority in its the report would mean the merger plans would no longer be meaningful for the parties involved and they would therefore abandon them.

Reporting by GV De Clercq. Editing by Jane Merriman

