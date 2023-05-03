French group Avril in talks to buy Axereal animal feed business
PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - French oilseed and protein group Avril said on Wednesday it was in exclusive talks with grain cooperative Axereal to buy all of its animal nutrition activities, which it then plans to combine with its animal feed unit Sanders.
It gave no indication of the size of the deal, but said Axereal animal feed unit Axereal Elevage had sales of 234 million euros ($258.6 million) in 2022, and was producing 400,000 tonnes of feed per year.
Avril's unit Sanders, France's largest animal feed maker, produces about 3.4 million tonnes a year, it also said.
The takeover is subject to an information-consultation process with Axereal Elevage's employee representatives and approval by the French Competition Authority.
Avril had sales of 9 billion euros in 2022, while Axereal has a turnover of around 4 billion euros per year, the companies said in a joint statement.
($1 = 0.9051 euros)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- WorldUAE's Aldar Properties to hold off further Egypt investments for now
Aldar Properties will hold off any further investments in Egypt until conditions there stabilise, a senior executive said, as the Abu Dhabi real estate developer reported a 22% jump in first quarter profit on Wednesday.