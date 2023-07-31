French parking lot operator Indigo buys Spanish rival Parkia

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - French car parking lot operator Indigo has agreed to buy Spanish rival, Parkia, for between 600 million euros ($660.96 million) and 650 million euros, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

Spanish newspaper Expansion earlier on Monday reported Indigo would pay 700 million euros.

Parkia, which operates about 70 parking lots in Spain and Andorra, is currently owned by Australian-based fund Igneos Infrastructure.

Indigo, one of the world's largest parking lot operators, is 49.04% owned by French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA). Investment funds Vauban Infrastructure and MR Infrastructure own the remainder.

Parkia and Igneos did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.9078 euros)

Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Louise Heavens, Jason Neely and Sharon Singleton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.