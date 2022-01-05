Deals
French retailer Auchan considering another bid for Carrefour - Bloomberg News
1 minute read
Jan 5 (Reuters) - French retailer Auchan is exploring another takeover bid for domestic rival Carrefour SA (CARR.PA), Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter, after negotiations for its earlier bid failed in October 2021. read more
Auchan is in talks with private equity firms to team up for the bid, Bloomberg News further added.
Both Auchan and Carrefour were not immediately available for a comment.
Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
