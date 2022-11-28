French retailer Casino launches sale of part of its stake in Brazil's Assai
PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino (CASP.PA) said on Monday that it had launched the sale of part of its stake in Brazilian cash-and-carry chain Assai (ASAI3.SA).
Casino said it was selling 140.8 million shares in Assai, representing 10.4% of Assai's share capital, and added it could sell a further 3.7% of Assai later.
