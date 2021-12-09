French retailer Casino sells 3% stake in Mercialys

A customer shops for vegetables at a Monoprix supermarket operated by Casino Group, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino (CASP.PA) said on Thursday it had completed the sale of a 3% equity stake in commercial property company Mercialys, cashing in 24 million euros ($27.10 million).

The sale, made through a total return swap (TRS) of maturity March 2022, reduces Casino's stake in Mercialys in terms of voting rights to 16.9% from 16.9%, the statement said.

($1 = 0.8857 euros)

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.