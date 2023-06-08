French retailers Teract and Casino end exclusive tie-up talks
PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - French retailers Teract (TRACT.PA) and Casino (CASP.PA) have decided by mutual agreement to end exclusive talks to combine their retail activities in France, debt-laden supermarket chain Casino said on Thursday.
Teract and Casino had been in exclusive talks since March, with the deadline for the talks expiring on June 8.
Casino and Teract, however, remain open to discussions on a potential commercial partnership, which could cover baked goods including viennoiseries and other pastries and a contract to develop fruit and vegetable channels, Casino's statement said.
