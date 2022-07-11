Frontier asks Spirit Airlines to delay shareholder vote until July 27
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 11 (Reuters) - Low-cost carrier Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC.O) said it has asked takeover target Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) to delay the shareholder vote on its proposed offer until July 27, citing the need for more time to gather sufficient proxy support.
"We still remain very far from obtaining approval from Spirit stockholders based on the proxy data we received as of July 8," Frontier said in a letter dated Sunday.
The request, if accepted, will delay the vote for the fourth time amid the months-long bidding war between JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) and Frontier for the budget carrier.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Last week, Florida-based Spirit postponed the special meeting to July 15 so its board can continue talks with both the suitors. read more
Spirit had signed a cash-and-stock deal with rival Frontier in February to form a new no-frills airline and compete against big national carriers, but JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) gatecrashed the agreement in April.
Since then, JetBlue and Frontier have waged a bidding war. JetBlue's bid is higher, but Spirit has said U.S. regulators would stop that deal. read more
Last month, JetBlue included a ticking fee of 10 cents per share in its offer, raising the overall deal value to $34.15 per share.
Frontier's cash-and-stock offer stood at $24.69 per share as of Friday's close.
JetBlue declined to comment on Monday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.