A logo of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau//File Photo

June 24 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) said on Friday that Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC.O) had raised its cash offer by $2 per share to buy the airline, according to a regulatory filing.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

