May 16 (Reuters) - Commissioners at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have not yet met to discuss Amgen's (AMGN.O) acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP.O), CNBC reported on Tuesday.

The news comes a day after reports that the FTC is expected to file a lawsuit as early as Tuesday to block the $27.8 billion deal.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur











