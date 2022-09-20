FTC seeks more data on Amazon's $1.7-billion deal for vacuum maker iRobot

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has asked Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and iRobot Corp (IRBT.O) for more information on the e-commerce giant's $1.7-billion buyout of the Roomba vacuum maker.

In a filing on Tuesday, iRobot said the FTC had on Sept. 19 requested more details on the deal that was announced last month and would expand Amazon's stable of smart home devices. read more

A group of about 20 pro-privacy and worker organizations have urged U.S. antitrust enforcers to stop the deal, citing concerns about privacy and Amazon's already powerful position in the smart home devices market. read more

The FTC probe began earlier this month and covers both head-to-head competition and whether the deal would illegally boost the e-commerce company's market share in the connected device market as well as the overall retail market, according to a report from Politico. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.