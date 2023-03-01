Fujitsu to take over Germany's GK Software for about 432 mln euros
TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T) said on Wednesday that it will launch a takeover offer to acquire German cloud services provider GK Software SE for about 432 million euros ($460.04 million).
Under the deal, Fujitsu, which has already secured 40.65% of the shares of GK Software from the German company's top investors, will acquire remaining shares for 190.00 euros per a share.
The takeover offer is expected to close by July 2023, Fujitsu said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9391 euros)
