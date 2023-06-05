General Electric to sell over $2 bln stake in GE HealthCare
June 5 (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) is offering 25 million of common stock, or over a $2 billion stake, in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC.O), according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
