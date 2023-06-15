Generali to buy Liberty Mutual's European units in $2.5 billion deal
June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer Liberty Mutual Insurance said on Thursday it will sell its personal and small commercial operations in Western Europe to Generali Group (GASI.MI) for 2.3 billion euros ($2.51 billion).
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru
