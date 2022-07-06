Generali to buy remaining Cattolica shares at 6.75 euros each

The Generali logo is seen in Milan's CityLife district, Italy November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Generali (GASI.MI) said on Wednesday that market regulator Consob had set a price of 6.75 euros per share for Italy's leading insurer to buy Cattolica shares it does not already own following its buyout of the smaller rival.

Generali said it expected to spend up to 84.7 million euros to buy Cattolica's remaining shares.

As of July 1, Generali held 94.71% of Cattolica.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Valentina Za

