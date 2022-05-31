Generali CEO says no plans for merger with UniCredit
MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Generali's (GASI.MI) chief executive dismissed on Tuesday the idea of a merger with lender UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and denied recurring press rumors about a possible interest from French companies in taking control of Italy's top insurer.
"There is no plan for a merger with UniCredit, it is not part of our strategy, because it does not make sense", Philippe Donnet told a parliamentary hearing.
The track record of UniCredit (CRDI.MI) boss Andrea Orcel as one of Europe's most experienced dealmakers has fuelled speculation he could seek a deal, possibly involving Generali. But in December he quashed speculation that the bank could be interested in the insurer. read more
