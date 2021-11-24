Generali enters exclusive talks to buy Credit Agricole's La Medicale

A Credit Agricole logo is seen outside a bank office in Reze near Nantes, France, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Generali (GASI.MI) entered into exclusive talks with Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) to buy the French bank's health insurance unit La Medicale, both companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The transaction, which is set to be completed mid-2022, would go along the sale by Predica to Italy's top insurer of the death coverage portfolio commercialised by La Medicale.

Created in 1948, La Medicale specialises in insuring health professionals.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.