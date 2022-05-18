1 minute read
Generali investor Fondazione CRT says investment in insurer is "strategic"
MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Generali investor Fondazione CRT ruled out on Wednesday the possible sale of its 1.7% stake in Italy's largest insurer.
"Assicurazioni Generali is and will continue to be a strategic investment for Fondazione CRT," it said in a statement. "Therefore, the assumption of selling, even partially, the current 1.72% holding is, as things stand, groundless."
Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Cristina Carlevaro
