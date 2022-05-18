Generali investor Fondazione CRT says investment in insurer is "strategic"

Headquarters of the Italian insurance company Generali are seen in Trieste, Italy, April 26, 2017. Picture taken April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Generali investor Fondazione CRT ruled out on Wednesday the possible sale of its 1.7% stake in Italy's largest insurer.

"Assicurazioni Generali is and will continue to be a strategic investment for Fondazione CRT," it said in a statement. "Therefore, the assumption of selling, even partially, the current 1.72% holding is, as things stand, groundless."

Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Cristina Carlevaro

