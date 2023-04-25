German government must analyse planned Viessmann deal - finance min
BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - The German government must take a closer look at the potential deal between air conditioner maker Carrier Global Corp (CARR.N) and German industrial manufacturer Viessmann, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday.
Florida-based Carrier is in advanced talks to acquire family-owned Viessmann for more than $12 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
Economics Minister Robert Habeck will analyse this, Lindner said at an event in Berlin.
According to the sources, Carrier is primarily buying Viessmann's air conditioning division, which includes heating and heat pumps, and accounts for the vast majority of the German company's business.
The German cabinet approved last week a bill that bans most new oil and gas heating systems from 2024, in an effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions. All newly installed heating systems in Germany should run on 65% renewable energy from 2024, both in new and old buildings.
Among the acceptable alternatives to fossil fuel heating are heat pumps that run on renewable electricity, as well as district heating, electric heating or solar thermal systems.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsDigital insurance market Policygenius to be acquired by Eldridge's Zinnia
Online insurance marketplace Policygenius has agreed to be acquired by fellow digital insurance platform Zinnia, to create a tech-focused platform covering the full insurance process, executives at the companies told Reuters.
- DealsFrance's Primonial explores piecemeal sale of distribution, property units –sources
French money manager Primonial said on Monday that it is weighing a piecemeal sale of its distribution and property investment operations, after a deal to find a buyer fell apart last year.