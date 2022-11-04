Germany: examination of Chinese interest in Elmos' chip unit ongoing

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Germany has not yet reached a decision in its examination of a potential Chinese takeover of Dortmund-based company Elmos' chip production, an Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

"I cannot share any interim results on this either," the spokesperson added.

Reporting by Holger Hansen, Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray

