Germany: examination of Chinese interest in Elmos' chip unit ongoing
BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Germany has not yet reached a decision in its examination of a potential Chinese takeover of Dortmund-based company Elmos' chip production, an Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
"I cannot share any interim results on this either," the spokesperson added.
