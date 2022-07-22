Germany plans to take 30% stake in Uniper under bailout deal - source

General view of Uniper's Bierwang gas storage facility near the Bavarian town of Kraiburg am Inn, Germany, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/

BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - The German government plans to take a 30% stake in gas importer Uniper (UN01.DE) as part of a bailout deal, a person familiar with the plans told Reuters ahead of an expected announcement on Friday.

The deal is expected to include allowing Uniper to pass on soaring prices to customers, which could happen between August and October, the person said.

Sources told Reuters earlier that Uniper, its Finnish parent Fortum (FORTUM.HE) and their governments had agreed in principle on the terms of a bailout after Uniper was hit by high gas prices and dwindling Russian supplies. read more

The German government has called a news conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz for 12.00 pm local time (1000 GMT).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.