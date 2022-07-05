Germany prepares to take possible stake in Uniper -Handelsblatt
BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - The German government is preparing to take a possible stake in German utility Uniper (UN01.DE), the largest buyer of Russian gas in Germany, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, sending shares in Uniper around 15% lower in afternoon trade.
Uniper last week became the first German energy company to raise the alarm over scarce gas and soaring prices, saying it was in talks about a possible government bailout. read more
According to Handelsblatt, Berlin is in discussions to subscribe to a package of new shares of up to 25% in Uniper at nominal value of 1.70 euros per share and is also discussing a possible silent partnership, an equity instrument without voting rights.
The volume of the deal could be between 3 billion and 5 billion euros, Handelsblatt added.
No comment was immediately available from Uniper when contacted by Reuters.
The finance ministry declined to comment on the report.
Earlier on Tuesday, Germany's cabinet passed legislation that would allow Berlin to bail out utilities that run into financial trouble due to soaring energy prices as Russian gas imports decline. read more
