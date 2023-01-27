Germany's Bosch to increase stake in Sweden's Husqvarna to 12%















BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Bosch (ROBG.UL) said on Friday it had agreed to increase its shareholding in Husqvarna (HUSQb.ST) to roughly 12%, making it the Swedish company's biggest shareholder, as the German auto supplier seeks to strengthen the companies' battery alliance.

Shares in Husqvarna, a garden equipment company, were up 12.6% by 0839 GMT following the announcement of the deal.

"We are pursuing a systematic growth strategy with our business activities for consumers. This also includes strengthening existing partnerships through equity interests," Christian Fischer, deputy chairman of Bosch's management board, said in a statement.

Bosch's acquisition of the shares is subject to regulatory approval, the statement said.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.